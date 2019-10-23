Play

Johnson, who suffered a stinger during Sunday's win over Miami, was limited during Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

That bodes well considering the veteran reserve corner has two more practices to amp up his participation in advance of Sunday's game against the Eagles. Johnson has served the Bills well in a reserve role, though his limited snap count has only yielded 10 tackles and two passes defended to date.

