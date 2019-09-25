Johnson logged 39 snaps in a win over the Bengals on Sunday, finishing the game with three tackles (two solo) and a sack.

Johnson continues to make waves in a limited role on a talented Bills defense. For a second straight week, he finished with 25 snaps on defense. As solid as he has been through three weeks, Johnson faces a tall order in his team's upcoming Week 4 matchup, a home contest against the division-rival Patriots.