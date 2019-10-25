Johnson (neck) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Johnson works in a reserve role, while the return of slot corner Taron Johnson has pushed him even further down the depth chart. However, in a possible tight game between two decent teams, we imagine having Johnson's experience and depth would help make a strong defense even stronger.

