Johnson (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Johnson has played all eight games this season and averaged 17.8 defensive snaps and 15.7 on special teams. He's recorded 13 tackles, a sack and two pass breakups in the process. If Johnson's unable to play Sunday against the Browns, Taron Johnson is slated to be the No. 3 corner and Siran Neal could log additional defensive reps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories