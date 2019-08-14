Johnson has been pegged by the coaching staff as the No. 3 cornerback for the regular season, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

That's the good news, as the first-round pick of the Texans in 2015 has secured a spot on the team with an excellent summer, one that the Bills feel leaves them in good hands should anything happen to starters Tre'Davious White or Levi Wallace. The bad is that Johnson is no longer practicing in the slot, the thought being that someone else will man that spot while Johnson serves as valuable insurance on the outside. That could curtail his playing time until injury strikes one of the aforementioned two starters, or if the Bills start to use Johnson more as a replacement for the still inexperienced Wallace.