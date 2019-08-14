Bills' Kevin Johnson: Solid footing at No. 3
Johnson has been pegged by the coaching staff as the No. 3 cornerback for the regular season, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
That's the good news, as the first-round pick of the Texans in 2015 has secured a spot on the team with an excellent summer, one that the Bills feel leaves them in good hands should anything happen to starters Tre'Davious White or Levi Wallace. The bad is that Johnson is no longer practicing in the slot, the thought being that someone else will man that spot while Johnson serves as valuable insurance on the outside. That could curtail his playing time until injury strikes one of the aforementioned two starters, or if the Bills start to use Johnson more as a replacement for the still inexperienced Wallace.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Duck Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
More ways to identify RB upside
Ben Gretch expands on his recently-introduced TRAP stat and explains which high-value touches...
-
Drake in boot; Ballage rising?
Kenyan Drake is reportedly in a walking boot. Chris Towers looks at what that means for both...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Samuel rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
The latest injuries, news, and notes
Catch up on the latest injuries, news, and notes from around the NFL as we head into preseason...
-
Luck falls in latest 10-team PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg looks at Andrew Luck's injury status and the impact it has for him in our latest...