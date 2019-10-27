Johnson (undisclosed) was seen going into the X-Ray room following Sunday's game against the Eagles, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear how and what injury Johnson is dealing with, but the fact that he needed to get X-rays suggests he's dealing with a serious issue. Expect the team to have update in the coming days as to the severity of the injury following the X-rays.

