Bills' Kevon Seymour: Injures shoulder
Seymour suffered a shoulder injury Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Seymour missed time earlier this month with a foot injury as well, but the shoulder issue doesn't seem too worrisome. The 23-year-old is currently in the mix for a starting role and hopes to be ready for Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens.
