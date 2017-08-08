Seymour, who suffered a foot injury during a recent training camp practice, is off crutches but still in a walking boot, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.

Seymour is competing with veteran Leonard Johnson for the No. 3 cornerback role, so it'd help his cause if he could get back on the field in short time.

