Bills' Kevon Seymour: Out for Saturday's preseason game
Seymour, who suffered a shoulder injury during Wednesday's practice, will miss Saturday's game in Baltimore, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Seymour is still in the running for the second starting cornerback spot, but this will give competitors E.J. Gaines and Shareece Wright an extra chance to curry favor with coach Sean McDermott.
