Seymour has a foot injury and was unable to practice Monday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Seymour is competing with veteran Leonard Johnson for the main nickelback role, while the top two corner spots appear to be locked up by Ronald Darby and rookie Tre'Davious White.

