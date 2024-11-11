Shakir brought in six of nine targets for 58 yards in the Bills' 30-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.
Shakir recorded team-high reception and target numbers while checking in second in receiving yards. Shakir primarily works in a short-area role but did log a 30-yard catch Sunday, and he now has at least six receptions in four consecutive contests. Shakir will look to record his first touchdown catch since Week 3 in a Week 11 home showdown against the Chiefs.
