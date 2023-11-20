Shakir caught three of four targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-6 win over the Jets.

Most of the yardage came on Shakir's 81-yard TD midway through the third quarter, and the second-year wideout produced his first career 100-yard game while scoring his third career NFL touchdown, and first since Week 2. It was an encouraging initial performance under new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, but Shakir has still seen more than four targets in a game only once this season, and until that volume increases he'll be tough to rely on in shallower fantasy formats.