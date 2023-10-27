Shakir brought in all six targets for 92 yards and returned one kickoff for nine yards in the Bills' 24-18 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

The speedy second-year wideout was the surprise leader in receiving yards on the night for the Bills, and that total, along with his reception tally, were both career highs. Shakir's involvement in the air attack has shot up over the last two contests, as he's produced a 10-127 line on 10 targets in that span after heading into it with just four grabs for 40 yards on the season. Shakir has a good chance of remaining similarly involved in what should be a very competitive Week 9 road matchup against the Bengals on Sunday night, Nov. 5.