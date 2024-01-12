Shakir's teammate Gabe Davis has been ruled out of Sunday's playoff opener against the Steelers due to a knee injury.

Shakir is coming off a fantastic game with six catches for 105 yards and will reprise the role of No. 2 wideout under top dog Stefon Diggs. There's a good chance Shakir will receive a healthy number of targets Sunday, though that comes with two caveats -- one is that the Bills always spread the ball around even when key players are hurt, the other being the weather forecast is calling for ugly, windy weather all afternoon.