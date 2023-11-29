Shakir caught three balls on five targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles.

Shakir comes with some risk on a week-to-week basis because the Bills offer so many other weapons in the passing game, but he's now had 45-plus yards in four of his last five games while never falling below 66 percent of the offensive snaps. As teams continue to shade attention toward studs Stefon Diggs and Dalton Kincaid, there will be open seams available to secondary options like Shakir and No. 2 wideout Gabe Davis, who posted a 6-105-1 line in Sunday's loss. Shakir is far ahead of any of the receivers underneath his No. 3 spot in the WR corps, as Deonte Harty carries a 13-113-1 line and Trent Sherfield comes in at 7-53-0. Shakir, meanwhile, sits at 25-410-2, proving useful for those in deeper leagues.