Shakir caught all 12 of his targets for 82 yards in the Bills' 27-24 win over the Jaguars in the wild-card round Sunday.

Josh Allen was completely in sync with his top target to begin Buffalo's playoff run, as no other Bills players got more than five targets or hauled in more than three passes. Shakir's dozen catches were a new single-game high for his career, regular season or postseason, while the 82 yards were his best showing since Week 12. The Bills won't know who they're playing in the divisional round until after the weekend's games are over, but Shakir figures to see high volume no matter who the opponent is.