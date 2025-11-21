Shakir secured eight of 10 targets for 110 yards in the Bills' 23-19 loss to the Texans on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble and returned four punts for 15 yards.

Shakir led the Bills across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, although a significant chunk of his yardage came on a hook-and-lateral play late in the fourth quarter in which Shakir netted 33 yards after getting the ball from Joshua Palmer. Shakir also had a concussion check in the first half per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, but he was cleared to return shortly thereafter. The veteran wideout's totals were all season-high figures as well, affording Shakir some momentum heading into a Week 13 road matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 30.