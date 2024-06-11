Shakir exited Tuesday's minicamp practice early due to an apparent lower-body issue, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo, after sustaining his injury, Shakir chatted with trainers and then limped off the field. For now, consider the wide receiver, who didn't return to the session, day-to-day. When available, Shakir profiles as the top returnee in a Buffalo WR corps that no longer includes Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. As the coming campaign approaches, the 2022 fifth-rounder is slated to compete for snaps and targets with a group of newcomers that includes rookie Keon Coleman, as well Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chase Claypool and Mack Hollins.