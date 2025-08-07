Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Shakir (ankle) should be ready for the start of the regular season, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Shakir is considered week-to-week due to a high-ankle sprain, an injury he picked up during practice last Friday. Optimism for Week 1 is encouraging, though at this stage it seems fairly possible he misses all three of Buffalo's preseason contests. In the meantime, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer will lead the Bills' first-team wide receiver corps during Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants, in which Mitchell Trubisky will take the helm at quarterback while the starting unit plays roughly one quarter, per Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site.