Shakir caught four of six targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 36-31 win over the Texans.

Shakir finished a distant third on the Bills in receiving yards behind Dalton Kincaid and DJ Moore, each of whom reached the 100-yard mark. Moore paced the team with eight targets in his Bills debut, while Shakir and Kincaid tied for second with six apiece. Shakir gets most of his opportunities on short passes near the line of scrimmage, so he's likely to keep getting looks from Josh Allen after leading the team in targets each of the past two seasons, but most of the downfield opportunities should go to alternative options, thus capping Shakir's ceiling. Buffalo will play its home opener Thursday against the Lions.