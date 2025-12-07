Shakir caught two of three targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 39-34 win over the Bengals.

The Bills' wideouts had even less to do than usual during a cold, snowy game in Buffalo, but Shakir managed to make an impact with an 11-yard TD from Josh Allen in the second quarter. It was Shakir's fourth TD of the season, tying his career high, but it was also the third time in the last four games the fourth-year WR failed to reach 20 receiving yards. Shakir will will hope for better playing conditions and more volume in Week 15 against the Patriots.