Shakir brought in four of six targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 33-30 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Shakir posted his second-lowest yardage figure of the season, but the talented veteran recorded his first touchdown of the campaign on a nine-yard grab just past the midway point of the second quarter. Shakir's target total also tied for his second highest of the campaign, a figure he'd reached on two other occasions. The fifth-year pro should continue to garner his fair share of Josh Allen's attention moving forward, although Shakir's targets could take a slight hit if DJ Moore (shoulder) returns for a Week 8 home matchup against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 1, following a Week 7 bye.