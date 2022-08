Shakir returned two punts for 27 yards and also had a fair catch in Friday's preseason loss to the Panthers.

Shakir had been one of Buffalo's top pass catchers from a statistical perspective through two preseason games. While he didn't make an impact offensively in the final exhibition, he showed playmaking ability on special teams. Though it may come later in the season -- or in future years -- Shakir has showcased promise as a potential producer throughout his first training camp as a pro.