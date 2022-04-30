The Bills selected Shakir in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 148th overall.

Arguably one of the Bills' biggest needs entering Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft was at wide receiver so Shakir lands in an excellent spot. A four-start recruit out of high school, the Boise State product didn't exactly live up to the hype, but 77 catches, 1,117 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during his senior season cemented Shakir as an intriguing prospect. A fluid and smooth route runner, the 22-year-old can really fill any role in a receiving corps and should be able to threaten defenses at the NFL level with his 4.43 40-yard speed.