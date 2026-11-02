Shakir caught five of six targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 36-10 win over the Ravens.

Shakir initially appeared to get in the end zone for a six-yard touchdown early in the first quarter, but he was ruled out at the one-yard line after review. Josh Allen then punched in the one-yard touchdown two plays later. On the day, Shakir paced the Bills with his five grabs and tied for second on the team in targets, one behind DJ Moore. Shakir has yet to hit 100 yards in a game this season and has just one touchdown, settling in as a low-ceiling WR4 in fantasy, especially when both Moore and Dalton Kincaid are healthy.