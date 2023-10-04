Shakir (head) wasn't listed on Buffalo's injury report Wednesday, Chris Brown of Bills Radio Network reports.

Shakir was evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's game against Miami, but he has come out unscathed and was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. While it's encouraging that the second-year wide receiver is healthy heading into Sunday's trip to London to face the Jaguars, his early lack of involvement has been discouraging. Shakir has just three targets through four games, though one of his two catches was a Week 3 touchdown.