Bills' Khalil Shakir: Held out of Week 18 action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shakir did not handle any snaps during Sunday's 35-8 win over the Jets.
Shakir dressed for Week 18 but did not ultimately take the field, similarly to quarterback Josh Allen, who played only the first offensive snap of the regular-season finale in order to keep his streak of 135 games started intact. Across 16 total regular-season appearances in 2025, Shakir secured 72 of 95 targets for 719 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing once for five yards and compiling 124 yards as a punt returner. Shakir will resume operating as the No. 1 wideout for Buffalo's passing offense beginning with Sunday's wild-card round matchup against Jacksonville.
