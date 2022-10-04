Shakir caught both of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's win over the Ravens.

While the production wasn't huge, the rookie's catches were timely and the 17-point comeback may not have been possible without Shakir's contributions. The fifth-rounder from Boise State had an excellent camp, but he's been inactive for two games to date while the Super Bowl-contending Bills have gone with more established players to keep their high-powered offense chugging. Those plans could be changing, however, with Jamison Crowder suffering a broken ankle, Isaiah McKenzie in the concussion protocol and Jake Kumerow missing Sunday's win with an ankle injury.