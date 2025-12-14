Shakir secured all five targets for 65 yards in the Bills' 35-31 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Shakir led the Bills across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets on an afternoon where Josh Allen threw for just 193 yards. The fourth-year pro eclipsed 50 receiving yards for only the second time in the last five games, as Buffalo's air attack continues to spread the ball around heavily to multiple pass catchers each week. Shakir will next set his sights on the Browns' injury-hampered secondary in a Week 16 road matchup next Sunday afternoon.