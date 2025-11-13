Shakir (ankle/ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Shakir was listed as limited due to a rib injury Wednesday, and while his participation level didn't change Thursday, he's now dealing with an ankle injury in addition to the rib injury that limited Shakir on Wednesday. Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, Shakir sported a red non-contact jersey Thursday. Shakir could wind up carrying a questionable designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but it would be an encouraging sign if he sheds the non-contact jersey Friday.