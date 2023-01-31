Shakir finished the regular season with 10 catches for 161 yards and a TD catch over 14 games.
Shakir was pretty far down the pecking order in a potent offense, but he did well as a fifth-round rookie just to be part of a veteran team's rotation. He even appeared in both playoff games and had 40-plus receiving yards in each. While the Bills will have some changes this offseason, most of the receiving room should remain intact and there could be added competition if veterans Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder return. Still, Shakir may have more athletic talent than anyone in the team's passing game outside of Stefon Diggs, so his career arc merits watching.