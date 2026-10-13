Shakir brought in all three targets for 80 yards in the Bills' 37-34 overtime win over the Rams on Monday night.

On a night when Josh Allen completed just 12 passes, Shakir led the Bills in receiving yards with a figure that marked his second straight 80-yard-plus effort. However, Shakir needed overtime to get there, as he recorded a game-long 57-yard catch and run during Buffalo's first drive of the extra period. Shakir otherwise didn't seem much benefit from the absences of DJ Moore and Joshua Palmer due to shoulder injuries, but he is now averaging an impressive 14.2 yards per catch heading into a Week 6 road matchup against the Raiders.