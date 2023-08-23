Shakir missed Tuesday's practice due to an injury to his ribs, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

There hasn't been any indication that this is anything serious, but Shakir is jockeying for positioning in the team's wide receiver pecking order, so any missed time could prove costly. He's coming off a 2-25-0 performance Saturday against the Steelers and seems to be slotted third or fourth on the Bills' wide receiver depth chart heading into Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears, behind starters Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.