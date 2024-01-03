Shakir caught all four of his targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Patriots. He also rushed one time for 10 yards.

Shakir posted a big 3-115-1 outing in Week 11, but he's not topped 47 receiving yards in the five games since and remains a deeper option in an offense with lots of mouths to feed. With the Bills possibly having everything on the line for a playoff spot Sunday night and at the very least important seeding at stake, Week 18 will not be one of those games where Shakir gets high-profile reps while the stars sit, so he remains a dart for an occasional splash play. On a brighter note, he's firmly cemented himself as the team's No. 3 WR option in just his second NFL season.