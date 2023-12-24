Shakir recorded three catches on three targets for 45 yards in Saturday's 24-22 win over the Chargers.

Shakir has found opportunity hard to come by with both Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox healthy, as he entered Saturday's win with only one target in each of his last two games. He still had limited volume against the Chargers, but he had three impactful gains of 16, 15 and 14 yards. It originally appeared that Shakir scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to put the Bills ahead, though he was ruled down by contact. While it was a solid performance, Shakir will remain a peripheral option in Buffalo's offense to close the regular season.