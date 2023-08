Shakir (ribs) is not in line to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Shakir will now focus on recovering from his rib injury in time for Week 1 action. Once he's back in the mix, the 2022 fifth-rounder will continue to compete with Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty for slotting behind Buffalo's top WR duo of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.