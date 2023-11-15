Shakir caught one of his two targets for 24 yards in Monday's 24-22 loss to the Broncos.

Shakir played 76 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps Monday behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, who each played 98 percent of snaps. Despite earning increased opportunities over the previous three weeks, the 23-year-old's two targets were his lowest total since Week 6. With that said, Buffalo's passing attack struggled to get going on a day when Josh Allen completed just 15 passes for 177 yards. Shakir will look to bounce back when the Bills host the Jets in Week 11.