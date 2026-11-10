Shakir secured all four targets for 58 yards in the Bills' 23-6 win over the Vikings on Monday night.

Shakir tied for the team lead in receptions while setting the pace in receiving yards on a night when Josh Allen spread the ball around to eight different targets. The veteran receiver continues to maintain his trademark steady presence in Buffalo's air attack, now having recorded at least Monday night's catch and yardage tallies in four of the last five games. Shakir carries a bright outlook into a Week 10 road matchup against a vulnerable Jets defense on Sunday.