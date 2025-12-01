Shakir had one reception on four targets for five yards in Sunday's 26-7 win over the Steelers.

Shakir struggled with drops after finishing with a season-low catch rate of 25 percent against Pittsburgh's secondary. The four targets still led all Buffalo wide receivers as the team continues searching for reliable auxiliary targets for Josh Allen to throw to. Shakir was fresh off of posting a 100-plus yard receiving game in Week 12's box score, and he remains the top option on the perimeter despite Sunday's putrid effort. Fantasy managers are hoping for a bounce-back effort from Shakir in a soft matchup against Cincinnati's defense next Sunday.