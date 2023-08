Shakir (ribs) returned to practice Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 Sports Radio reports.

Shakir's back healthy with almost two weeks to spare before the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against the Jets. The second-year wide receiver will now set his sights on cementing the third spot on Buffalo's depth chart behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. There have been rumblings of Shakir losing ground to Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield in that regard,