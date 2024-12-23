Shakir recorded two receptions on six targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots.

Shakir finished second on the team with six targets, though the Bills' passing game was slowed due to uncharacteristically slugging showing from Josh Allen. That left Shakir with an inefficient stat line, with his longest catch of the day going for just 12 yards. Despite earning consistent volume, he has now been held under 40 receiving yards in three of his last four games.