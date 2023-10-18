Shakir reeled in his lone target for 13 yards in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Giants.

Shakir earned just one target for the fifth straight game and continued his underwhelming start to the 2023 campaign. Through six games, the 23-year-old has totaled just four receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. Operating as the No. 3 receiver Sunday, Shakir played just 39 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps. With Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis commanding the most attention from Josh Allen, the second-year wideout is lacking the opportunities to be a consistent contributor. Shakir should continue to be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Bills visit the Patriots in Week 7.