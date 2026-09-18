Shakir brought in three of six targets for 38 yards and returned one kickoff for 11 yards in the Bills' 41-31 win over the Lions on Thursday.

Shakir played a complementary role once again, and although he did finish tied for second in targets on the Bills, he was only third in receptions and fourth in receiving yards. He's seen Dalton Kincaid take on a much bigger role in the passing game over the first two games of the season, but the wideout is still averaging 6.0 targets over that same span and could be due for a boost in workload if DJ Moore misses any games with the shoulder injury that knocked him out of Thursday's contest late in the second quarter. Shakir will next take aim at the Chargers defense in a Week 3 home matchup on Sunday, Sept. 27.