Shakir caught two of four targets for 25 yards in Saturday's 23-19 preseason win over the Colts.

Shakir -- who is vying for the third spot on the depth chart -- got some decent run with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis sitting out the preseason opener. The opposite was true for the 23-year-old in his rookie season, as the Bills were fortunate to keep their top three receivers healthy for most of the year. Now that Isaiah McKenzie departed in free agency, Shakir is a candidate who could play his way into the vacant role this preseason. His next opportunity to prove himself will come against the Steelers on Saturday.