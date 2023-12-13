Shakir caught his only target for 12 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.

Shakir played 61 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps in the contest, operating as Buffalo's No. 3 wideout behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The 23-year-old wideout saw his opportunities decrease Sunday, recording just one target for the first time since Week 6. Shakir isn't seeing enough meaningful work in the Bills' passing attack to make him a reliable option for fantasy. He'll look to be more involved in what could be a shootout when the Bills host the Cowboys in Week 15.