Shakir (ribs) won't practice Thursday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

With Shakir dealing with a rib issue, the 2022 fifth-rounder could be held out of Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears. Once Shakir is back in action, he'll continue to compete with Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty for slotting behind the Bills' clear-cut top WR duo, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.