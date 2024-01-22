Shakir (shoulder) has returned to Sunday's divisional-round game against Kansas City, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Shakir sustained a shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game but was cleared to return to action a few minutes later. He could continue to see a slight uptick in work since Gabe Davis (knee) is unavailable Sunday.
More News
-
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Questionable to return•
-
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Steps up in place of Davis•
-
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Chance to shine•
-
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Steps up in division-clinching game•
-
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Modest role in important win•
-
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Narrowly misses out on TD•