Shakir remains on the Bills' 53-man roster following Tuesday's wave of cuts.
This was pretty much expected, as Shakir has shined all summer, showing that his playmaking ability and football acumen exceed his fifth-round draft status. For now, Shakir appears to be fifth on the depth chart, but the No. 3 and No. 4 guys -- Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder -- are more slot guys, so if anything ever happened to Stefon Diggs or Gabriel Davis, Shakir could have a pretty strong footprint in a high-powered offense.