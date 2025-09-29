Shakir secured all five of his targets for 69 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-19 win over the Saints.

Most of Shakir's production came on a 43-yard touchdown in the first quarter, as he put his YAC ability on full display and broke multiple tackles on a reception initially made behind the line of scrimmage. He played a season-low 29 offensive snaps versus New Orleans, but game script may have been a factor in his reduced workload. Shakir has scored in back-to-back weeks and is one of the top targets for Josh Allen in a Bills offense that has piled up 30-plus points in all four regular-season games so far. He'll look to keep up his momentum at home against the division-rival Patriots in Week 5 on Sunday, Oct. 5.