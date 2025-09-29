Shakir secured all five of his targets for 69 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-19 win over the Saints.

Shakir accomplished most of his production on a 43-yard touchdown in the first quarter, putting his YAC ability on full display and breaking multiple tackles to house a reception initially made behind the line of scrimmage. Fantasy managers wouldn't have been thrilled with Shakir's day were it not for that catch-and-run, and it's worth noting that he played a season-low 29 offensive snaps versus New Orleans. Still, Shakir has now scored in back-to-back weeks and is one of the top targets of a Bills offense that has piled up 30-plus points in all four regular-season games so far, keeping him locked in as a weekly fantasy starter. He'll look to keep up his momentum at home against the division-rival Patriots in Week 5 on Sunday, Oct. 5.